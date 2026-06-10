1st day, 1st show: Mayor Samana cracks down on waste management lapses

Newly elected Mohali mayor Sarabjeet Singh Samana on Wednesday ordered immediate corrective measures at two RMC waste-processing sites after finding large quantities of accumulated garbage and operational lapses during his first city inspection. Mohali mayor Sarabjeet Singh Samana near the Phase 7 Flower Market, where residents have been facing inconvenience due to road excavation by the public health department. (HT Photo)

He also convened a meeting of officials and contractors on Thursday to chalk out time-bound solutions.

Accompanied by senior deputy mayor RP Sharma, deputy mayor Harpal Singh Channa, municipal commissioner Sundeep Singh Garha and officials from various departments, Samana visited the resource management centre (RMC) at Jagatpura near Phase 11, where he expressed displeasure over tonnes of accumulated waste and a processing machine that had reportedly remained non-functional for a long period.

The mayor directed officials to ensure immediate disposal of the waste and asked the contractor to submit a detailed report to the MC. Warning that negligence in maintaining the city’s cleanliness would not be tolerated, he said action would be taken if lapses were found during the inquiry.

At another RMC site on the road connecting Bawa White House and Kumbra, Samana found a large quantity of waste inside the premises although the outer area appeared relatively clean. He instructed officials to resolve the issue without delay.

Speaking to the media, Samana said the city’s sanitation system had deteriorated during the previous term, resulting in garbage accumulation at several locations. While conditions were improving under the new administration and recently appointed officials, considerable work remained at the RMC sites, he said.

Later, the mayor visited the area near the Phase 7 Flower Market, where residents have been facing inconvenience due to road excavation by the public health department. Residents, along with Jatinder Anand Tinku, husband of Congress councillor Anuradha Anand, apprised him of their concerns.

Samana summoned officials from the public health and sewerage departments and directed them to present a roadmap for resolving the issue within a fixed timeline. He asked them to submit the complete work plan to his office on Thursday morning and stressed that all projects must be completed within the revised deadlines.