1st round of counselling: 70% BDS, 40% MBBS seats remain vacant in Punjab medical colleges

After the first round of online counselling conducted by Baba Farid University of Health Sciences (BFUHS), Faridkot, around 70% BDS and 40% MBBS courses’ state-quota seats remained vacant.

Of the total 2,600 MBBS and BDS state quota seats, 1,390 remained vacant in 10 medical and 15 dental colleges in the state.

The admission to MBBS and BDS courses was started online after a delay of more than nine months as NEET UG-2021 was postponed due to the Covid pandemic. BFUHS will hold the second round of counselling to fill the vacant seats from February 28, while the varsity has already asked candidates to submit willingness to participate online.

There are 1,475 MBBS seats in 10 medical colleges in the state, including 700 seats in four government medical colleges. The Medical Counselling Committee holds admissions for 105 all-India quota (15%) MBBS seats of the government medical colleges and the counselling for the 85% state-quota seats is conducted by BFUHS.

With the state government-run Dr BR Ambedkar State Institute of Medical Sciences, Mohali, getting operational after a delay of two years and reopening of the Gian Sagar Medical College, as many as 250 more MBBS seats were up for grabs this year.

In 10 medical colleges, including four government medical colleges, across the state, 558 of the total MBBS state quota seats are vacant.

Twenty-nine of the 250 MBBS seats are vacant at Government Medical College, Amritsar; 76 of 225 seats at Government Medical College, Patiala; 31 of the 125 seats at Guru Gobind Singh Medical College, Faridkot; and 18 of 100 seats at Dr BR Ambedkar State Institute of Medical Sciences, Mohali.

As many as 104 of 150 seats in Adesh Medical College, Bathinda, and 84 of 150 seats in SGRD Medical College, Amritsar, are vacant. Total 19 of 100 seats in DMC, Ludhiana; 28 of 75 seats in CMC, Ludhiana; 55 of 150 in PIMS, Jalandhar; and 54 of 150 in Gian Sagar Medical College are also vacant.

Much to the dismay of the 15 dental colleges in the state, of the 1,230 BDS seats in private and government colleges, only 398 have been allotted during the online counselling session held by the BFUHS. An official said 832 BDS seats remained vacant.

BFUHS vice-chancellor Dr Raj Bahadur said the admission for 1,390 vacant MBBS and BDS seats would take place during the second round of counselling scheduled between February 28 and March 6. “The provisional result will be displayed on March 11,” he added.

