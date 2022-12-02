Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / 2 AK-74 rifles, 10kg contraband seized near LoC in Uri

2 AK-74 rifles, 10kg contraband seized near LoC in Uri

chandigarh news
Published on Dec 02, 2022 10:58 PM IST

Two AK-74 rifles, ammunition and 10 packets of heroin-like substance weighing around 10kg were recovered during a joint search operation launched by J&K Police and Indian Army in Rewand nullah of Kamalkote in Uri

The arms, ammunition and heroin-like substance recovered in Uri on Friday. (HT Photo)
ByHT Correspondent, Srinagar

Security forces foiled an attempt to smuggle arms and narcotics into Indian territory across the Line of Control (LoC) in Uri sector of north Kashmir’s Baramulla district, officials said on Friday.

Two AK-74 rifles, ammunition and 10 packets of heroin-like substance weighing around 10kg were recovered during a joint search operation launched by J&K Police and Indian Army in Rewand nullah of Kamalkote, they added.

An army spokesperson said the searches were conducted between November 29 and December 1.

Besides the war-like stores, 10 sealed packets of white narcotic substance likely to be heroin with Pakistani markings were recovered from about 300 metres before the LoC, he added.

“There were indications that early warning system installed by the army was triggered and some fires were also spotted. Further search led to the recovery of arms and ammunition besides 10 packets of suspected contraband,” a police spokesperson said.

Among the seized items were two AK-74 rifles, as many AK magazines, 117 AK ammunition rounds, two Chinese pistols and two pistol magazines.

“A case under relevant sections has been registered at the Uri police station and investigation has begun,” the spokesperson added.

In April last year, a huge consignment of narcotics was recovered in the frontier district of Kupwara. Jammu and Kashmir Police had then claimed to have recovered narcotics worth 60 crore in international market and arrested a person who they said was a part of “Pakistan sponsored narco-terror module”.

In July 2020, the police had arrested three persons and recovered 10kg of ‘Brown Sugar’, an AK-47 rifle, two pistols, 20 grenades and other ammunition from Sadhna Top in Kupwara.

In June that year, security forces had arrested two alleged drug and weapon smugglers and seized narcotics along with a cache of arms and ammunition in Kupwara.

In 2018, 12kg of contraband was recovered along with two AK-56 rifles by the BSF in Tangdhar area of Kupwara. Four persons were arrested in that case.

Friday, December 02, 2022
