2 arrested for carjacking in Kurukshetra
The accused were identified as Ajay Singh and Hitesh, both residents of Hisar district. They were presented before a court that sent them to one-day police remand. The weapon is yet to be recovered, a police spokesperson said. Two weeks after a Kurukshetra man was allegedly robbed of his car at gunpoint near Pipli, the police have arrested two men and recovered the stolen car on Monday.
On November 6, Ankur, a resident of Sector 3, had informed the police that he was robbed of his car at gunpoint near petrol pump in Pipli, while he was returning from Chandigarh a night before.
