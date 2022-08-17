2 bike-borne men snatch 8 lakh from labour contractor in Karnal

Two miscreants have allegedly snatched ₹8 lakh from a labour contractor at a railway station in Karnal.

Police said the incident took place on Tuesday morning when the victim, Sita Ram of Nilokheri, reached the railway station to board a train.

After receiving the information, a police team reached the spot and started investigations. In his police complaint, Sita Ram alleged that his brother-in-law Umesh has a contract to provide labourers to brick kilns. He along with another person reached the railway station with ₹8 lakh in cash, which was to be taken to Patna to be paid to the labourers. As they parked the car in the parking, two miscreants came on a bike and fled after snatching the cash bag.

Rishan Lal, in-charge of the Civil Lines police station, said a case under Section 379-A has been registered against unidentified persons and a police team has been formed to investigate the case. The footage of CCTV cameras is being examined to get clues about the miscreants, he added.

