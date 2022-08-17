Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / 2 bike-borne men snatch 8 lakh from labour contractor in Karnal

2 bike-borne men snatch 8 lakh from labour contractor in Karnal

chandigarh news
Published on Aug 17, 2022 04:36 AM IST
Two miscreants have allegedly snatched ₹8 lakh from a labour contractor at a railway station in Karnal. Police said the incident took place on Tuesday morning
Police said two miscreants allegedly snatched 8 lakh from a labour contractor at a railway station in Karnal on Tuesday morning when the victim, Sita Ram of Nilokheri, reached the railway station to board a train. (HT Photo/ Representational image)
ByHT Correspondent, Karnal

Two miscreants have allegedly snatched 8 lakh from a labour contractor at a railway station in Karnal.

Police said the incident took place on Tuesday morning when the victim, Sita Ram of Nilokheri, reached the railway station to board a train.

After receiving the information, a police team reached the spot and started investigations. In his police complaint, Sita Ram alleged that his brother-in-law Umesh has a contract to provide labourers to brick kilns. He along with another person reached the railway station with 8 lakh in cash, which was to be taken to Patna to be paid to the labourers. As they parked the car in the parking, two miscreants came on a bike and fled after snatching the cash bag.

Rishan Lal, in-charge of the Civil Lines police station, said a case under Section 379-A has been registered against unidentified persons and a police team has been formed to investigate the case. The footage of CCTV cameras is being examined to get clues about the miscreants, he added.

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP