2 bikers killed in hit-and-run in Ludhiana’s Sidhwan Bet

Two motorcycle-borne men died after an unidentified vehicle hit their bike in Gorsian Makhan village of Sidhwan Bet on Wednesday night.

The victims have been identified as Kulwinder Singh, 24, of Sidhwan Kalan and Chamkaur Khan, 26. The FIR has been registered on the statement of Baljinder Singh, who is the father of Kulwinder Singh.

Baljinder said that Chamkaur Khan worked as the conductor of a private mini-bus. On Wednesday, the bus had developed a snag, following which Chamkaur had come to pick Baljinder’s son for repair work.

When Chamkaur was dropping Kulwinder back to his workshop, an unidentified vehicle hit his bike, killing both on the spot.

Assistant sub-inspector Kuldeep Singh, the investigating officer, said a case under Sections 279 (rash driving), 304-A (causing death by negligence) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code has been registered against the driver of the unidentified vehicle. Police are scanning closed-circuit television cameras to identify the vehicle.