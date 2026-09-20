2 bikers killed in separate mishaps in Panchkula

Two bikers lost their lives in separate accidents in Panchkula on Friday.

Two bikers lost their lives in separate accidents in Panchkula on Friday. (HT File)

Among the victims was a 33-year-old who was killed after a speeding canter allegedly hit his motorcycle near Saket Apartments on the Chandigarh-Kalka highway in Chandimandir on Friday evening around 7.30.

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The deceased, Krishan Kumar of Rattewali village, was travelling towards Pinjore with his brother when the accident took place. His brother said the canter (HP93A-7181) was allegedly being driven rashly and at high speed, and hit Krishan’s motorcycle, leading him to fall to the road and suffer fatal injuries. The victim was taken to civil hospital, Sector 6, Panchkula, where doctors declared him dead.

A case under Sections 281 (rash driving) and 106 (death by negligence) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) was registered. Kumar, who worked as a driver, is survived by his wife and two minor children.

The second victim was a 48-year-old man who died after he lost control of his motorcycle when stray cattle suddenly came onto the road near Golpura village in Raipur Rani around 11 pm on Friday. The deceased was identified as Somnath of Kakkar Majra village. He was a private employee and is survived by three children. Inquest proceedings have been initiated in this case.

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