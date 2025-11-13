2 Bishnoi gang shooters nabbed after gunfight in Dera Bassi

Two operatives of the Lawrence Bishnoi-Goldy Dhillon gang were nabbed after a brief encounter near Ghaggar Bridge on the Ambala-Dera Bassi highway on Wednesday. Police recovered two .32-bore pistols and 10 live cartridges from them. The encounter took place when a joint team of AGTF and SAS Nagar Police, led by DSP Dera Bassi Bikramjit Brar, intercepted the suspects after receiving intelligence about their movement. (HT Photo for representation)

The accused have been identified as Sharanjit Singh, a resident of Motemajra, currently living in Tangori, and Aman Kumar of Khijargarh, Zirakpur. Both men were wanted in a firing incident reported in Rajpura last month.

Punjab director general of police (DGP) Gaurav Yadav said the arrests foiled a major criminal plot. “Both men were linked to Goldy Dhillon of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang and were planning to target a businessman. Their arrest has prevented a possible hit job,” he said.

Anti-gangster task force (AGTF) ADGP Promod Ban said Dhillon was also the mastermind behind the killing of an Indian-origin industrialist in Abbotsford, British Columbia, in October. DIG AGTF Gurmeet Singh Chauhan added that both accused have a criminal background. The accused Kumar has two previous Arms Act cases registered against him.

The encounter took place when a joint team of AGTF and SAS Nagar Police, led by DSP Dera Bassi Bikramjit Brar, intercepted the suspects after receiving intelligence about their movement. When signalled to stop, the duo opened fire to evade arrest. Police retaliated, injuring both in the legs before arresting them.

Senior superintendent of police (SSP) Harmandeep Hans, who visited the spot along with SP (rural) Manpreet Singh said the accused would be interrogated further once declared fit by doctors. “We will trace the source of the weapons and find out who they were targeting,” said Hans.

Both accused are admitted at the civil hospital under police guard. A case has been registered under Sections 109 (attempt to murder), 132 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant), 221 (voluntarily obstructing a public servant) and 3(5) (common intention) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and Section 25 of the Arms Act at Dera Bassi police station.