2 booked for forging signature on cheques, duping partner of 1.3 crore in Ludhiana

Around one-and-a-half years after the complaint, the Focal Point police have booked two people for allegedly forging the signatures on cheques and cheating a former partner.

The accused are Saurav Goyal and Hipin Arora. Goyal’s former partner Kavita Gupta had registered a case against the dup in January 2020.

The complaint in the case was submitted in January 2020 and the FIR was lodged against both the accused on Saturday (September 18) on the complaint of Kavita Gupta.

Kavita and her husband Mukesh Gupta on Monday said that Kavita and Goyal were running a cycle parts manufacturing unit in partnership since 2011, but the partnership ended in 2019.

Kavita then entered into a partnership with her husband Mukesh and got cheque books issued from the bank. The cheques books were delivered to Goyal, as the address in the bank’s record were not changed after the partnership ended.

Mukesh said, “ Goyal and Hipin then signed a number of cheques by forging my signatures as I was partner in the firm and tried to withdraw around ₹1.3 crores from the bank account. However the cheques bounced due to insufficient funds in the account. Goyal then lodged a case against me for bounced cheques.”

Goyal’s father Ashwani Goyal however denied the allegations levelled by Gupta and said they will file a plea with the police department to reconsider the action. Ashwini said the allegations were baseless and the police have lodged an FIR without making the bank a party to the case. “The matter needs to be reinvestigated,” said Goyal.

Assistant sub-inspector Sohan Singh said a case had been registered under Section 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property), 465 (forgery), 471 (whoever fraudulently or dishonestly uses as genuine any document or electronic record which he knows or has reason to believe to be a forged) and 120-B (criminal conspiracy) of the Indian Penal Code.