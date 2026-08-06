2 brothers shot dead in Tarn Taran amid brawl over right of way

A tractor driver allegedly shot dead two brothers during an altercation over right of way in Tarn Taran’s Chabhal village on Tuesday.

Victims Kulwinder Singh, alias Mintu, 53, and Gurvinder Singh, 58. (HT)

Police said Sanam, a resident of Adda Chabhal, was driving back home in his car, when he got into an argument with a youth identified as Kirat, who was approaching from the opposite direction on a tractor.

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The altercation began after the tractor driver allegedly refused to give him way.

Noticing the commotion, Sanam’s father Gurvinder Singh, 58, and his uncle Kulwinder Singh, alias Mintu, 53, who were present nearby, rushed to his aid.

As the confrontation escalated, the tractor driver allegedly pulled out a pistol from his waistband and opened fire, hitting Gurvinder and Kulwinder.

The injured brothers were rushed to a private hospital in Amritsar, where doctors declared them dead. Enraged by the incident, locals set the tractor on fire.

A police team led by Chabhal station house officer (SHO) sub-inspector Jugraj Singh reached the scene, inspected the spot and took possession of the tractor.

Officials privy to the probe said Sanam and Kirat had also been involved in a previous dispute some time ago.

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{{^usCountry}} Police have launched a search operation to trace and arrest the absconding accused. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Police have launched a search operation to trace and arrest the absconding accused. {{/usCountry}}

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