2 cases of sexual assault reported in Mohali

Police have registered two separate cases in connection with the rape of a 14-year-old girl and sexual exploitation of a 34-year-old woman. Officers are verifying the statements and collecting evidence related to the incident. (HT Photo for representation)

The minor girl’s ordeal came to fore after hospital authorities alerted police. Police said the girl was currently under medical care and had not given a full statement.

Police said they were counselling her to understand the sequence of events and working to trace the accused based on the information provided by her. A case under Section 65 (1) (rape of a woman under 16 years of age) of the BNS and Section 6 (sexual assault) of the POSCO Act was registered.

In the second case, a 34-year-old woman reported that she was sexually exploited by a man after luring her with the promise of marriage. The woman told police that she and the accused worked at the same restaurant. She said the man first approached her for friendship and later proposed her for marriage.

Gaining her trust, he built physical relations with her, but later back-tracked from his promise to marry her.

Police registered case under Section 69 (sexual intercourse by employing deceitful means etc), 74 (assault or use of criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) and 351 (criminal intimidation) of the BNS, and relevant sections of the SC/ST Act. Officers are verifying the statements and collecting evidence related to the incident.