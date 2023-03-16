Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
2 caught for graft in Haryana

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Mar 16, 2023 01:08 AM IST

After receiving a complaint, the anti-corruption bureau of Haryana conducted a raid and nabbed the accused officer while he accepting ₹10,000 from the complainant.

An assistant food supply officer (AFSO) of the food, civil supplies and consumer affairs department in Nuh was allegedly caught red-handed accepting a bribe of 10,000 from a depot holder in lieu of releasing the commission amount. The accused has been identified as Chand Singh. The accused had already taken 20,000 as bribe from the complainant, Mohammad Mustafa.

The bureau also caught a divisional accounts officer, Vijay Kumar Singh of the public health engineering department in Rohtak, red-handed while accepting illegal gratification of 20,000 for passing the bills of a contractor.

A case under the Prevention of Corruption Act has been registered against the accused at Rohtak police station.

