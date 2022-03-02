2 children among 11 injured in gas cylinder blast at Anantnag hospital

At least 11 persons, including two children, were injured in a fire incident triggered by a gas cylinder blast at the Maternity and Child Care Hospital (MCCH) in south Kashmir’s Anantnag on Tuesday.

The deputy commissioner, Anantnag, Piyush Singla has ordered an inquiry into the incident and announced free treatment for the injured.

Officials said that a minor fire incident occurred due to gas cylinder leakage at the ticketing counter of the paediatric hospital at Sherbagh.

Umar Gulzar, tehsildar, Anantnag, said that the employees present at the ticket counter have received burn injuries. Further, patients waiting at the ticket booth have also received injuries.

He informed that the injured include two children each aged 4 years besides, three employees and six attendants.

“No loss of life was reported. Eleven persons, including two children, were admitted at Government Medical College, Anantnag,” said an official.

The official said that the injured have superficial burn injuries.

The official Twitter handle of deputy commissioner, Anantnag, said that all the 11 injured persons have minor superficial injuries and are out of danger.

“DC Anantnag @dr_piyushsingla has ordered an inquiry by an ADC level official into the incident,” it said.

“The government will bear all the medical expenses of the injured,” it said.