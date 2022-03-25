2 children among 5 killed in road accident in J&K’s Udhampur
Five people, including two children, died when the car in which they were travelling skidded of the road and rolled down into a deep gorge in Jammu and Kashmir’s Udhampur district, officials said on Thursday. Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha expressed grief over the incident and directed the district administration to provide all necessary assistance to those injured.
The dead included Parveen Kumar (26), his wife Rita Devi (25) and their two-year-old daughter, and Bishan Dutt (55) and a seven-month-old infant, they said. Two people, who were injured in the accident, have been hospitalised. The car was on its way to Udhampur when it rolled down into the 600-feet deep gorge at Santhal area in Ramnagar tehsil, they said.
In a tweet, Sinha said: “Deeply anguished to learn about the loss of lives in a tragic road accident at Udhampur. My deepest condolences are with the bereaved families.” He also prayed for the quick recovery of the injured.
2 tourists killed as mini bus skids off road in Ganderbal
A tourist mini-bus skidded off the Srinagar-Leh Highway in Ganderbal district, killing two women travellers and leaving about 20 injured, officials said on Thursday. They said the incident happened near Hariganiwan area of the central Kashmir district, and that the injured have been rushed to a hospital.
J-K LG Manoj Sinha expressed grief over the loss of lives and directed the district administration to provide all necessary assistance to the injured. National Conference president Farooq Abdullah and vice-president Omar Abdullah also expressed deep anguish over the accident.
Sanjay Raut says SC order on Param Bir Singh cases ‘effort to offer solace…’
Shiv Sena MP Sanjay Raut said that the Maharashtra Police is the “most impartial” force in the country. He added that it is unfortunate a “big conspiracy” is being framed against the western state. “The people of Maharashtra are taking note of it,” he was quoted as saying by PTI.
Adityanath elected leader of BJP legislature party, to take oath as CM tomorrow
Addressing the MLAs, Yogi Adityanath said he wants to thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi, party’s central observers Amit Shah and Raghubar Das that after getting absolute majority under the PM's leadership, he was elected the BJP legislature party leader.
Supreme Court transfers probe of all cases filed against Param Bir Singh to CBI
The Supreme court judges said that the CBI must conduct an “impartial inquiry” into all aspects of the criminal cases lodged against former Mumbai top cop Param Bir Singh.
Dabholkar murder case: Eye-witness identifies two shooters
Dr Narendra Dabholkar, a renowned rationalist and anti-superstition activist, was shot dead on August 20, 2013 in Pune.
1 dead, 40 injured in MP communal clash: Cops
The clash erupted between two groups over a Muslim man riding a two-wheeler at high speed. “A local resident Javed Mansuri, along with his sister, was riding through a place where a few tribals were playing Holi on Friday afternoon,” said Deepika Suri, IGP, Raisen.
