2 children among 5 killed in road accident in J&K’s Udhampur

Five people, including two children, died when the car in which they were travelling skidded of the road and rolled down into a deep gorge in Jammu and Kashmir’s Udhampur district, officials said on Thursday. Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha expressed grief over the incident and directed the district administration to provide all necessary assistance to those injured.

The dead included Parveen Kumar (26), his wife Rita Devi (25) and their two-year-old daughter, and Bishan Dutt (55) and a seven-month-old infant, they said. Two people, who were injured in the accident, have been hospitalised. The car was on its way to Udhampur when it rolled down into the 600-feet deep gorge at Santhal area in Ramnagar tehsil, they said.

In a tweet, Sinha said: “Deeply anguished to learn about the loss of lives in a tragic road accident at Udhampur. My deepest condolences are with the bereaved families.” He also prayed for the quick recovery of the injured.

2 tourists killed as mini bus skids off road in Ganderbal

A tourist mini-bus skidded off the Srinagar-Leh Highway in Ganderbal district, killing two women travellers and leaving about 20 injured, officials said on Thursday. They said the incident happened near Hariganiwan area of the central Kashmir district, and that the injured have been rushed to a hospital.

J-K LG Manoj Sinha expressed grief over the loss of lives and directed the district administration to provide all necessary assistance to the injured. National Conference president Farooq Abdullah and vice-president Omar Abdullah also expressed deep anguish over the accident.

3.0-magnitude quake jolts Kangra

Dharamshala An earthquake of light intensity jolted Kangra district on Thursday afternoon. The quake measuring 3.0 on Richter scale struck at 2.02pm. The epicentre was near Nurpur, about 33 kilometre west of Dharamshala district headquarters and five kilometers deep.

Mehbooba pays obeisance Satwari shrine

JAMMU PDP president Mehbooba Mufti on Thursday visited Sufi shrine of Hazrat Budhan Ali Shah at Satwari here and paid obeisance. She is presently on a week-long tour of Jammu during which she addressed several party conventions in strongholds of the BJP.

IIT Mandi develops tech to convert plastic into hydrogen

Dharamshala The Indian Institute of Technology’s researchers at Mandi have developed a method that can transform plastic into hydrogen when exposed to light. This study has been recently published in the Journal of Environmental Chemical Engineering. The research was led by Prof Prem Fexil Siril, who said, “The generation of hydrogen from plastics is particularly useful because the gas is considered the most practical non-polluting fuel of the future.”

Vaishno Devi shrine gets infra boost

JAMMU CEO of Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board, Ramesh Kumar, on Thursday inaugurated infrastructural facilities at Niharika complex in Katra, where 44 deluxe rooms were rededicated to pilgrims after complete renovation and refurbishments. Besides, facility of fine dining has also been dedicated to the pilgrims named after Goddess Siddhidatri.