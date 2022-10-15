2 cops among three attacked by a mob in Kapurthala

Two constables and one passerby were attacked by a mob of 20 to 25 people on Saturday afternoon in the Talwandi Mehma area here.

As per the eyewitnesses, Constable Parminder Singh had a tiff, which started due to overtaking of cars. Some men allegedly attacked him with sharp edged weapons and baseball bats. Gradually the mob started growing and Constable Navdeep Singh, who went to help Parminder Singh, was also attacked by them. A passerby Satwinder Singh was also injured. Constable Parminder Singh and Satwinder Singh were referred to a private hospital in Jalandhar, while Constable Navdeep Singh is being treated in a local civil hospital.

Deputy superintendent of police, Maninderpal Singh confirmed the incident and stated that raids are being conducted to nab the offenders and soon they will land in the police net. “We are about to lodge FIR against unidentified men,” he added.