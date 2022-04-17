2 days on, Khanna’s garbage mountain continues to smoulder

Two days after a major blaze broke out at the garbage dump in Khanna’s Rasoolra village, the waste continued to smoulder on Saturday.

The fire had broken out at around 7pm on Thursday, and six fire tenders from Khanna, Samrala and Mandi Gobindgarh had rushed to douse the flames on Friday. The reason behind the incident is uncertain, but it is suspected that the fire broke out due to generation of highly combustible methane gas at the dump site amid the rising temperatures.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

As smoke engulfed villages in its proximity, including Rasoolra, Bahomajra, Ikolaha, villagers gathered on the spot and staged a protest against municipal authorities. They demanded that the dump be shifted from the village, and also stopped garbage collectors from dumping garbage on the site.

Rasoolra sarpanch Gurdeep Singh said villagers are facing respiratory issues due to the fire at the dump site, which is spread over 5 acres. “Foul smell emanating from the dump is taking a toll on villagers. We are concerned that the flames may spread to the fields.”

“We have asked authorities to shift the dump from the site, otherwise we will continue to protest and not allow dumping of garbage on the site from now on,” said Singh.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Khanna fire station officer (FSO) Yashpal Rai Gomi said the flames were controlled within the first seven eight hours, but it was still smouldering and smoke was rising from it.

Firefighters are still sprinkling water on the garbage so that the flames do not reignite again. Fire tenders from Samrala and Gobindgarh have been sent back, while the Khanna fire brigade is still on the spot.

After the villagers staged a protest, and stopped authorities from dumping garbage on the site, waste is now accumulating in Khanna city. Open dumping of garbage is taking a toll on the public and commuters.