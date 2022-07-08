2 dead, 48 injured as bus plunges into a gorge in J&K’s Udhampur

Two people were killed, while 48 others were injured when a bus shuttling a wedding party plunged into a 150-feet deep gorge in Udhampur district on Thursday evening.

The bus was on its way to Majouri from Gundia in Ramnagar when the driver lost control over the wheel at Keya Morh, sending the bus down the gorge.

Inspector Pushpinder Singh, the Ramnagar station house officer, said, “The mishap took place in a remote hilly area, which only had a dirt road. The bus hit a tree while rolling down the gorge, which reduced the impact, and perhaps saved several lives.”

“Of the 48 injured, 14 were referred to the Udhampur district hospital, while the remaining are being treated at the Ramnagar sub-district hospital,” he added.

Soon after the mishap, a police party, also comprising senior officers, rushed to the spot and helped evacuated the injured persons to the Ramnagar sub-district hospital.”

Expressing grief on the tragedy, Union minister Dr Jitendra Singh tweeted, “Saddened to receive the news of road accident at Majodi, in Ramnagar area of district Udhampur. My condolences to the bereaved families. All possible help is being provided to the injured, and those referred for further treatment will be accordingly shifted.”

