2 drones, 500 gm drugs seized along IB
The first incident took place around 8am when BSF personnel patrolling near Roranwala Khurd village in Amritsar found a drone and a packet of narcotics, suspected to be heroin, wrapped in yellow adhesive tape, in a field near the international border. The recovered drone is a Quadcopter, DJI Mavic 3 Classic, made in China,” said a BSF spokesperson.
The Border Security Force (BSF) recovered two drones and a packet of contraband, suspected to be heroin, weighing about 500gm, in separate operations along the India-Pakistan border in Amritsar and Tarn Taran districts on Wednesday.
The second incident was reported around 11:15 am during a joint search operation of BSF personnel and Punjab Police near Kalash Havelian village falling under Bhikhiwind subdivision of Tarn Taran district.
“During the search, a drone was recovered from the Harbhanjan platform, adjacent to Kalash Havelian village. The recovered drone is a DJI Mavic 3 Classic Quadcopter made in China,” the spokesperson said.