2 drug peddlers held in Kurukshetra

Updated on Nov 08, 2022 06:58 PM IST

Mandeep Singh, in-charge of the anti-narcotics cell, said the police got a tip-off that two drug peddlers were bringing drugs from Jharkhand to Ludhiana via Shahabad of Kurukshetra district.

The Anti-Narcotics Cell of the Kurukshetra police have arrested two Punjab-based drug peddlers and recovered 6.5 kg opium and 15 kg “chura post” from their possession. (HT Photo/ Representational image)
ByHT Correspondent, Karnal

The Anti-Narcotics Cell of the Kurukshetra police have arrested two Punjab-based drug peddlers and recovered 6.5 kg opium and 15 kg “chura post” from their possession.

The police said the accused have been identified as Hariminder Singh, a resident of Nizampur village, and Kuldeep Singh of Mangewal village of Ludhiana district.

Mandeep Singh, in-charge of the anti-narcotics cell, said the police got a tip-off that the accused were bringing drugs from Jharkhand to Ludhiana via Shahabad of Kurukshetra district.

The police team recovered 6.5 kg opium and 15 kg “chura post” from the truck. He said an FIR has been registered at the Shahbad police station under the relevant Sections of the NDSP Act and an investigation is on.

