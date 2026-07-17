2 foreign nationals held for duping Panchkula man in fake pharma scheme

Panchkula

During the investigation, the police traced the accused to Bahadurgarh and arrested Zimbabwean national Tapiwa and Nigerian national Kenneth. (HT FILE)

District police arrested two foreign nationals in connection with a ₹13 lakh cyber fraud case in which a retired Central government officer was allegedly duped through a fake pharmaceutical investment scheme. The accused include a Zimbabwean national staying in India on a student visa and a Nigerian national residing on a medical visa.

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According to the police, the accused allegedly posed as a woman from the United Kingdom on WhatsApp and lured the 63-year-old complainant, a resident of Panchkula, into investing in a fictitious pharma business by promising threefold returns. The victim was persuaded that the company would purchase and sell pharmaceutical products on his behalf, generating substantial profits.

Believing the claims, the complainant transferred a total of ₹13 lakh to different bank accounts between December 2025 and February 2026. When neither the promised products nor any returns were received, he became suspicious and reported the matter through the cyber helpline

A case was registered at the cyber crime police station, Panchkula, on February 20 and under Sections 318(4) (cheating by personation), 316(2) (criminal breach of trust) and 61(criminal conspiracy) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and an investigation was launched. During the investigation, the police traced the accused to Bahadurgarh and arrested Zimbabwean national Tapiwa and Nigerian national Kenneth. During the remand, investigators recovered 11 mobile phones and seven passports from their possession.

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{{^usCountry}} Herbal trader duped of ₹2 lakh {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Herbal trader duped of ₹2 lakh {{/usCountry}}

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A herbal products trader from Panchkula was allegedly duped of ₹2 lakh by cyber fraudsters who lured him with the promise of securing export orders from France.

According to the complaint, Babu Ram, who runs an Ayurvedic herbs business in Sector 20, Panchkula, received a call in May from a person claiming to represent an export company. The caller persuaded him to register with a trading platform by paying ₹3,540 and later sought his Aadhaar card and other documents to create an export profile.

The complainant transferred almost ₹2 lakh before realising he had been cheated and lodged a complaint on the national cyber crime portal on July 6.

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