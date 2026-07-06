2 friends killed, another injured in car-truck crash

Two friends were killed in a head-on collision between their car and a truck near Mansa’s Bhikhi town on Saturday night.

The mangled remains of the victims’ car after it rammed head on with a truck near Mansa’s Bhikhi town on Saturday night. (HT)

The deceased, Surinder Pal Singh, 30, and Jatin Verma, 26, hailed from Mansa district and were employed as healthcare workers in private hospitals. Another car occupant, Avtar Singh, also a Mansa resident, suffered multiple injuries and remains under treatment at a hospital.

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Investigators said the three friends were headed to Patiala to pay obeisance at the Kali Mata temple when the accident took place near Kotra village.

The truck driver, Bhola Singh, was arrested and the vehicle was impounded.

Prima facie, it appeared that both vehicles were travelling at high speed, said police, adding that the car was severely damaged due to the impact of the collision.

Police said statements from the aggrieved families were being recorded and the investigation was ongoing to ascertain the cause of the mishap.