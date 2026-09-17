2 get life term in 2018 Fatehabad murder case

A court in Fatehabad sentenced two men to life imprisonment for murdering a man during a dispute over the turn to irrigate an agricultural field in Jakhal in 2018.

After evaluating the evidence, the court held both accused guilty and awarded them life imprisonment along with the fine. (HT Photo for representation)

Additional district and sessions judge Amit Garg convicted Gurmukh Singh alias Midda and Tarsem under Sections 302 and 34 of the Indian Penal Code in a case registered on July 10, 2018, at Jakhal police station.

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The court also imposed a fine of ₹50,000 on each convict. In default of payment, they will undergo an additional one year of rigorous imprisonment.

District attorney Fatehabad Devendra Mittal, who conducted the prosecution, said the incident took place on July 10, 2018, when a dispute broke out between the accused and the victim over the turn to irrigate an agricultural field.

During the altercation, the two accused allegedly attacked the victim with a spade and a gandasa, inflicting serious injuries to his head and other parts of the body.

The injured man was taken to a hospital for treatment but succumbed to his injuries during treatment, Mittal said.

During the investigation, police recovered the iron spade allegedly used in the offence from Gurmukh Singh. Investigators also collected medical and forensic evidence in connection with the case.

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{{^usCountry}} After completing the investigation, police filed a chargesheet before the court. During the trial, the prosecution presented witness testimony, medical evidence and other material evidence to establish the charges against the accused. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} After completing the investigation, police filed a chargesheet before the court. During the trial, the prosecution presented witness testimony, medical evidence and other material evidence to establish the charges against the accused. {{/usCountry}}

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After evaluating the evidence, the court held both accused guilty and awarded them life imprisonment along with the fine, the district attorney said.