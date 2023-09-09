2 held for illegal sand mining in Pathankot; truck, excavator seized

The Pathankot police, in a joint operation with the mining department, arrested two persons for running an illegal mining racket in Maira village.

A truck and an excavator seized during a raid on illegal mining activity in Pathankot on Friday. (HT Photo)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The operation was carried out in response to credible information and a video evidence highlighting the illegal mining activities taking place near the river bed, police said.

The primary accused, identified as crusher owner Baldev Kumar of Shah Colony, Pathankot, was promptly apprehended. Additionally, the mining machine operator, Vinod, hailing from Kataruchak, was also taken into custody, police said.

Senior superintendent of police Harkamal Preet Singh Khakh said that upon receiving the tip-off, a police team led by Taragarh SHO Navdeep Sharma, under the supervision of DSP rural Sukhjinder Singh, swiftly moved to the location and alerted the mining department to join the operation. Upon arrival, the police observed the drivers of the excavation machine and tipper making a hasty retreat towards the crusher, he said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Subsequently, the mining department’s team conducted a meticulous examination, corroborating the on-site evidence with a video recording that demonstrated fresh and unlawful excavation,” he added.

Based on the comprehensive report submitted by the mining department, a First Information Report (FIR) under Section 55 and of 21(1) Mines and Minerals Act, and Section 379 (theft) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) has been registered at Taragarh police station against the crusher owner and the driver. The police team has seized one heavy truck bearing registration number РB03N-9262 and a chain Excavator, Model-R215 LC-7, Serial No- N603D00267.

The accused would be produced in the local court and their remand would be sought for further investigation, the SSP said.