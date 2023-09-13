2 held for robbing 2 men on knifepoint

Police arrested three residents of Railly village in Sector 12, Panchkula, for robbing two persons at knifepoint in two incidents and recovered a Maruti Zen car used in the crime from their possession.

(iStock)

The accused were identified as Anshul, 19, of Badaun, Uttar Pradesh, Jatin, alias Jutta, 18, of Uttrakhand, and Anmol Bedi, alias Kaku, 24.

The accused on the intervening night of September 10-11 robbed an ice creme vendor on the Sector 5-8 dividing road near Town Park. The victim Shubam, of Badau in Uttar Pradesh, told the police that while he was on his way back to Haripur village in Sector 4, Panchkula, a car stopped near his cart and three persons came out and asked for kuflis. As he was giving them kulfis, one accused hit him in the eye, while another took ₹4,600, as well as a phone from his pocket, and the third person hit him on the thigh and hip with a knife. He said there were five to six persons in the car and they sped away after taking ice creme from his cart.

Later, the accused travelled towards the highway where they attacked a driver of a truck loaded with construction material. The accused stopped in front of victim Sunil, who was unloading the truck. They pulled out a knife after alighting from the vehicle and asked him to hand over cash as well as his mobile. Sunil told them that he was not carrying cash following which the accused attacked him with the knife. Sunil sustained injuries on his head and other places. Unconscious Sunil was rushed to the civil hospital, Sector 6, Panchkula.

The accused are unemployed. Only Anmol works as a waiter on daily wages in hotels and dhabas. Three more involved in the crime are yet to be arrested,” said Nikita Khattar, DCP Panchkula.

She added that the vehicle used in the crime was stolen by the accused on September 5 from Sector 12, Panchkula. A case in this regard was already registered on the complaint of Tushar Sharma of Kangra, who lives on rent in Sector 12, Panchkula.

A case under Section 379B of the IPC was registered at Sector 5 police station.

