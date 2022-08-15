2 held for snatching outside PGI

Police have arrested two men for allegedly snatching a mobile phone and wallet with ₹570 in it at the Langar area near PGIMER’s Gate Number 2 on Saturday. As per police, Lakhpat Singh of Phase-1, Bapu Dham Colony, said the two accused snatched his mobile phone and wallet, but were apprehended by passers-byt and later handed over to police. The two accused Abhishek and Vivek both of Adarsh Nagar, Nayagaon were arrested. A case was registered at the Sector 11 police station.

Vehicle attacked with bricks in Sector 21

Chandigarh A vehicle was allegedly attacked with bricks by four unknown assailants on the intervening night between Saturday and Sunday. The incident took place at around 3 am, and in the CCTV footage available with the victim, Mohanpreet Singh, around four men can be seen attacking his fortuner SUV with bricks before fleeing. Singh who runs a tyre shop said he did not know why he was targeted. Police are verifying the matter and a case had not been registered until Sunday evening.

BOI marks I-Day with cycle rally

Chandigarh The Bank of India National Banking Group Chandigarh (NBG-CHD) and its officers association organised a cycle rally to mark the Independence Day. The rally was flagged off by NBG-CHD general manager Ashwani Gupta, Zonal Manager Prashant Singh and association general secretary Harmeet Singh.

NEP 2020 in focus at PU workshop

Chandigarh Panjab University (PU) on Sunday organised a consultation workshop of academic institutions and civil society groups on National Curriculum Frameworks with respect to NEP 2020. The workshop was inaugurated by UT administrator Banwarilal Purohit.

PU marks Partition Horrors Remembrance Day

Chandigarh Panjab University hostels, in collaboration with directorate of sports, UIHTM, UIAMS, NSS departments and chief of university security office, marked the Partition Horrors Remembrance Day. The event was attended by more than 500 people including varsity deans, fellows, faculty, hostel wardens, residents, NSS contingent.

PGI faculty to be felicitate on I-Day

Chandigarh PGIMER’s senior technical officer (vehicles) Narinder Kumar Prarthi and ex-employee Ram Parkash Sharma have been selected for the award of the commendation certificate to be presented on Independence Day. “The award is recognition of their incessant hard work and commitment and very well deserved by both of our team mates. I compliment both of them and their families for this distinct honour”, PGI director Dr Vivek Lal said.

AAP carries out tricolour yatra

Chandigarh On the eve of Independence Day, the Aam Aadmi Party’s city unit on Sunday organised a tricolor yatra led by party’s co-in-charge and former mayor Pradeep Chhabra and local unit president Prem Garg. All party councillors, office bearers and workers participated in the rally and raised slogans.The yatra started from Aroma Hotel in Sector 22 and concluded at Kiran Cinema.

Congress holds Azadi ki Gaurav Yatra

Chandigarh Congress’ city unit held an Azadi ki Gaurav Yatra to celebrate the completion of 75 years of independence for the sixth day, on Sunday, with two separate padyatras being organised in Maloya Colony and in Sector 48 and 49 under the leadership Chandigarh Pradesh Congress Committee president HS Lucky, who urged the people to unfurl Tiranga in their homes,

Police holds Har Ghar Tiranga campaign

Chandigarh Police organised a Har Ghar Tiranga campaign at the newly-named Tiranga Park in Sector 17, in the attendance of UT administrator Banwarilal Purohit. The piping ceremony of Chandigarh Home Guard was held, during which a total 53 home guards were decorated. Appointment letters were issued to 10 new recruits on the compassionate ground. The governor also awarded 26 police officers with the DGP Commendation Disc.