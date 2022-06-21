2 held for supplying illegal arms to gangsters in Ludhiana

Ludhiana The CIA staff-1 arrested two persons for supplying illegal weapons to local gangsters. The police have recovered three illegal country-made pistols, 10 bullets and two magazines from their possession.

The accused have been identified as Jagdeep Singh, alias Deepu, 30, of Prem Vihar of Tibba road, and Paramjit Kumar, alias Pamma, 39, of Golden Avenue Colony, Tibba.

Inspector Rajesh Sharma, in-charge, CIA staff 1, said that the police arrested the accused from Gopal Nagar Chowk, Tibba road, following a tip-off. The police have recovered illegal weapons from their possession.

During questioning, the accused told the police that they procured illegal weapons from Darbhanga in Bihar and supply it to local gangsters and snatchers. The police said they are questioning them to know the buyers of the weapons.

He added that Paramjit is already facing trial in three cases of attempt to murder, assault and possessing illegal weapons, while Jagdeep has one case of trespassing and an attempt to murder case lodged against him.

A case under Sections 25, 54 and 59 of the Arms Act has been lodged against the accused at police station, Tibba. The accused are on two-day police remand.