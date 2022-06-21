Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / 2 held for supplying illegal arms to gangsters in Ludhiana
chandigarh news

2 held for supplying illegal arms to gangsters in Ludhiana

CIA staff-1 in Ludhiana arrested two persons for supplying illegal arms to local gangsters. The police have recovered three illegal country-made pistols, 10 bullets and two magazines from their possession
The accused in the custody of the CIA staff-1 police in Ludhiana on Monday.They were arrested for supplying illegal arms to local gangsters. (Harvinder Singh/HT)
Updated on Jun 21, 2022 01:44 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

Ludhiana The CIA staff-1 arrested two persons for supplying illegal weapons to local gangsters. The police have recovered three illegal country-made pistols, 10 bullets and two magazines from their possession.

The accused have been identified as Jagdeep Singh, alias Deepu, 30, of Prem Vihar of Tibba road, and Paramjit Kumar, alias Pamma, 39, of Golden Avenue Colony, Tibba.

Inspector Rajesh Sharma, in-charge, CIA staff 1, said that the police arrested the accused from Gopal Nagar Chowk, Tibba road, following a tip-off. The police have recovered illegal weapons from their possession.

During questioning, the accused told the police that they procured illegal weapons from Darbhanga in Bihar and supply it to local gangsters and snatchers. The police said they are questioning them to know the buyers of the weapons.

He added that Paramjit is already facing trial in three cases of attempt to murder, assault and possessing illegal weapons, while Jagdeep has one case of trespassing and an attempt to murder case lodged against him.

RELATED STORIES

A case under Sections 25, 54 and 59 of the Arms Act has been lodged against the accused at police station, Tibba. The accused are on two-day police remand.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP