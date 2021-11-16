2 held for trying to free criminal from custody outside Moga court

Two persons were arrested on Monday for trying to free a criminal from police custody from outside the district court complex in Moga.

The incident took place when the police were taking Harjinder Singh, alias Raju of Moga to the court for hearing, the police said. Those arrested were identified as Amandeep Singh, alias Jajji (24), a resident of Moga and Jaspreet Singh, alias Preet (31) of Faridkot. The police have also recovered a .32 bore revolver and 6 cartridges besides a motorcycle from them.

Senior superintendent of police (SSP) SS Mand said that teams of criminal investigation agency (CIA) nabbed both the accused before they could take the criminal away from police custody.

The accused revealed that Jaspreet Singh, alias Jassi who is in the Faridkot jail, had asked them to help Harjinder escape from police custody, said the SSP. They all are close aides of gangster Satinder Brar, alias Goldy Brar, who is presently living in Canada. All the accused have criminal records, he said.

Harjinder and Jaspreet, alias Jassi would be brought on production warrant for further investigation, the SSP added.

A case under Section 120-B (party to a criminal conspiracy to commit an offence punishable with death, imprisonment for life or rigorous imprisonment for a term of two years or upwards) of the Indian Penal Code and Sections 25(6) and 27 of the Arms Act was registered at the Moga (city) police station.