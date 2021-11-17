Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / 2 held for trying to free criminal from custody outside Moga court
chandigarh news

2 held for trying to free criminal from custody outside Moga court

Police also recover a .32 bore revolver, 6 cartridges besides a motorcycle from the two accused from Moga and Faridkot
2 held for trying to free criminal from custody outside Moga court
Published on Nov 17, 2021 01:40 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Moga

Two persons were arrested on Monday for trying to free a criminal from police custody from outside the district court complex in Moga.

The incident took place when the police were taking Harjinder Singh, alias Raju of Moga to the court for hearing, the police said. Those arrested were identified as Amandeep Singh, alias Jajji (24), a resident of Moga and Jaspreet Singh, alias Preet (31) of Faridkot. The police have also recovered a .32 bore revolver and 6 cartridges besides a motorcycle from them.

Senior superintendent of police (SSP) SS Mand said that teams of crime investigation agency (CIA) nabbed both the accused before they could take the criminal away from police custody.

The accused revealed that Jaspreet Singh, alias Jassi who is in the Faridkot jail, had asked them to help Harjinder escape from police custody, said the SSP. They all are close aides of gangster Satinder Brar, alias Goldy Brar, who is presently living in Canada. All the accused have criminal records, he said.

Harjinder and Jaspreet, alias Jassi would be brought on production warrant for further investigation, the SSP added.

A case under Section 120-B (party to a criminal conspiracy to commit an offence punishable with death, imprisonment for life or rigorous imprisonment for a term of two years or upwards) of the Indian Penal Code and Sections 25(6) and 27 of the Arms Act was registered at the Moga (city) police station.

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Recommended For You
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
Today Panchang
India Covid Cases
Purvanchal Expressway
Spider-Man: No Way Home
Bitcoin
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP