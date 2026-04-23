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2 held with 39kg poppy husk at Ludhiana railway station

GRP arrested a woman and a man with 39 kg of poppy husk at a railway station, marking the largest single recovery there. Both have criminal records.

Published on: Apr 23, 2026 07:26 am IST
By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana
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The Government Railway Police (GRP) on Tuesday evening arrested a 50-year-old woman and a 29-year-old man with 39 kg of poppy husk at the railway station here.

The accused police custody in Ludhiana on Wednesday. (HT Photo)

The accused have been identified as Daljeet Kaur, a resident of Shimlapuri, and Honey Kumar of Aujla village in Jalandhar.

Police said the contraband was brought from Ujjain.

Officials said this is the largest single recovery by the GRP at the station, compared to a total of 49.5 kg seized during the entire previous year.

The duo was intercepted while attempting to leave the station through an under-construction section.

Central Intelligence Agency (CIA) in-charge, Ludhiana, inspector Palwinder Singh, said the suspects were carrying a large bag, which aroused suspicion. On checking, the police recovered the poppy husk.

Police said both the accused have a criminal history and cases have been registered against them under the NDPS Act.

Daljeet was earlier arrested in 2022 with 4.5 quintals of poppy husk and was recently released on bail, while Honey has two NDPS cases and one under the Arms Act.

 
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Home / Cities / Chandigarh / 2 held with 39kg poppy husk at Ludhiana railway station
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / 2 held with 39kg poppy husk at Ludhiana railway station
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