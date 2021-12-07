Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / 2 held with stolen motorcycles and illegal pistol in Ludhiana
chandigarh news

2 held with stolen motorcycles and illegal pistol in Ludhiana

Two bike-borne men, accused of stealing motorcycles from different parts of the Ludhiana, were arrested while they were crossing the Canal Bridge in Majri village
The accused admitted to have stolen the motorcycles from different parts of Ludhiana city, when they failed to produce the registration papers for their vehicles. A frisking revealed an illegal pistol in their possession. (HT Photo)
Published on Dec 07, 2021 01:35 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

Two men were arrested with stolen motorcycles and an illegal pistol on Sunday.

Acting on a tip off, the police arrested the bike-borne accused, Gaurav Kumar and Kulwinder Singh of Sihala village of Samrala, while they were crossing the Canal Bridge in Majri village.

The accused admitted to have stolen the motorcycles from different parts of the city when they failed to produce the registration papers for their vehicles. A .32-bore pistol was also recovered from their possession when they were frisked.

Sub-inspector Gurmeet Singh said they are questioning the accused to find out where they procured the weapon and what was their motive.

A case was registered under Sections 379 (theft), 473 (making or possessing a counterfeit with intent to commit forgery), and 411 (dishonestly receiving stolen property) of the Indian Penal Code and sections of the Arms Act.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
India's Omicron cases
Google Doodle
Parliament Winter Session 2021 LIVE
India vs New Zealand Live Cricket Score
India Covid-19 Cases
BR Ambedkar death anniversary
Nagaland firing incident
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP