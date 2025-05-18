Menu Explore
2 held with weapons in Amritsar

ByHT Correspondent, Amritsar
May 18, 2025 07:12 AM IST

Amritsar rural police have arrested two persons and recovered three 9mm glock pistols along with six live cartridges, a bike and two mobile phones from their possession, DGP Gaurav Yadav said on Saturday.

Weapons recovered from the accused. (HT Photo)
The arrested persons have been identified as Amandeep Singh and Sukhchain Singh, the DGP said.

“Preliminary probe reveals that Amandeep was involved in the murder of sub-inspector Charanjit Singh of Tarn Taran police who was shot dead on April 9. An FIR has been registered against the duo at Gharinda police station under relevant sections,” the DGP added.

News / Cities / Chandigarh / 2 held with weapons in Amritsar
