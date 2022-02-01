Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / 2 illegal pistols found in Ludhiana garbage dump
chandigarh news

2 illegal pistols found in Ludhiana garbage dump

Cops suspect that the illegal pistols could have been smuggled into Ludhiana to cause an unrest ahead of the Punjab assembly polls
Sub-inspector Jatinder Singh from Ludhiana said he was patrolling the area with his team, when they came across a bag containing sharp-edged weapons and illegal pistols. (Representative Photo/HT Files)
Published on Feb 01, 2022 12:39 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Ludhiana

Two illegal pistols were found in a garbage dump on a vacant plot in Laxman Nagar of Daba on Sunday.

Cops suspect that the pistols could have been smuggled into the city to cause an unrest ahead of the Punjab assembly polls.

Sub-inspector Jatinder Singh, who is investigating the case, said he was patrolling the area with his team, when they came across a bag containing sharp-edged weapons, a .12 bore pistol and a .315 bore pistol.

“With the police ramping up security, it is possible that anti-social elements may have left their weapons in the garbage dump, he said.

A case has been registered under sections of the Arms Act. Police are scanning CCTVs to trace the accused.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
TRENDING TOPICS
Budget Session Live Updates
Economic Survey
Covid-19 cases in India
Horoscope Today
Election 2022 Live updates
Uttar Pradesh Elections 2022
Bigg Boss 15 Grand Finale
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP