2 juveniles among 12 held for youth’s fatal stabbing in Mohali Phase 11

Days after a 26-year-old youth was fatally stabbed in a scuffle near Laxmi Narayan temple in Phase 11, Mohali, police have arrested 12 persons, including two juveniles, for the murder. Six accused are still on the run.

Addressing the media on Thursday, superintendent of police (SP) Dilpreet Singh said the incident had occurred during the intervening night of February 14 and 15 when the victim, Gursevak Singh, and his friends had gone to pay obeisance at the temple on the occasion of Shivratri.

“They reached the area around 12.40 am and noticed about 15-20 youths, mostly college students and dropouts, racing motorcycles and revving engines near the temple premises. When Gursevak objected and attempted to stop them, a scuffle broke out. In the melee, one of the accused allegedly struck him on the head with a sharp-edged weapon (kirch) with the intention to kill. The assailants then fled the scene,” said the SP.

The critically injured victim was rushed to a nearby hospital, where he later succumbed to his injuries during treatment.

The cop added that soon after the incident, a total of eight police teams were sent to Uttar Pradesh (UP), Noida and Delhi, to search for the accused. “Of the total 12 arrested, four were found in UP while others were nabbed from various areas of Chandigarh and Mohali,” the SP said.

Initially, a case was registered under Sections 109 (attempt to commit murder), 118(1) (voluntarily causing hurt), 190 (unlawful assembly) and 191(3) (rioting) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) at Phase-11 police station. Following the victim’s death, Section 103 (culpable homicide) was added.

The adults arrested have been identified as Sham Sundar Thakur, Tejbir, Gaurav, Rakesh Kumar, Adarsh alias Billa, Somveer, Jatinder Singh, Mohit, Dinesh and Abhiman alias Abhi. The two juveniles have been sent to a juvenile home in Hoshiarpur. As per the police, most of the accused are residents of Jagatpura and Kandala villages in Mohali district, while some hail from Uttar Pradesh and Bihar. Police have also recovered two motorcycles and the sharp-edged weapon used in the crime.

“Out of the 18 accused named in the case, 12 have been nabbed so far, while efforts are underway to trace the remaining six. Intelligence teams have been deployed to ensure swift arrests. We are still investigating to find out who had used the weapon. Strict action will be taken against all those involved as per law,” the cop said.