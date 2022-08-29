Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Chandigarh: 2 juveniles apprehended for snatching phone

Chandigarh: 2 juveniles apprehended for snatching phone

chandigarh news
Updated on Aug 29, 2022 02:15 AM IST

Two juveniles have been apprehended for snatching a Nayagaon woman’s phone near Chitkara School in Sector 25, Chandigarh, on August 26

Two stolen phones and the motorcycle they used to commit the snatching, which had been stolen from Kharar, were recovered from their possession. (Representative image)
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

Two juveniles have been apprehended for snatching a Nayagaon woman’s phone near Chitkara School in Sector 25 on August 26.

The duo was apprehended behind the Kali Mata Mandir at Panjab University (PU). Two stolen phones and the motorcycle they used to commit the snatching, which had been stolen from Kharar, were recovered from their possession.

Police said that the they are both drug addicts. The duo has been sent to a juvenile home.

