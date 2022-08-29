Chandigarh: 2 juveniles apprehended for snatching phone

Two juveniles have been apprehended for snatching a Nayagaon woman’s phone near Chitkara School in Sector 25 on August 26.

The duo was apprehended behind the Kali Mata Mandir at Panjab University (PU). Two stolen phones and the motorcycle they used to commit the snatching, which had been stolen from Kharar, were recovered from their possession.

Police said that the they are both drug addicts. The duo has been sent to a juvenile home.