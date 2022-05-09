Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / 2 killed, 17 injured as buses collide in Punjab’s Mohali district
chandigarh news

2 killed, 17 injured as buses collide in Punjab’s Mohali district

Driver of Haryana Roadways bus going from Baijnath to Faridabad among 17 injured in accident, booked for rash driving
The Haryana Roadways bus after it rammed into a bridge railing in Kurali town of Mohali district early on Monday morning. (HT Photo)
Updated on May 09, 2022 02:04 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent

Two passengers were killed and 17 were injured after a Haryana Roadways bus and a private bus collided at Kurali in Mohali district around Sunday midnight.

Police registered a case of rash and negligent driving against Mukesh Kumar, the driver of the Haryana Roadways bus, as passengers complained he was speeding. He lost control of the vehicle and collided with the private bus while overtaking a car. After the collision, the roadways bus rammed into the railing of a bridge from where it hung precariously.

The Haryana Roadways bus was on its way from Baijnath in Kangra district to Faridabad, while the private bus was headed to Jalandhar, where its passengers were to attend a spiritual discourse.

The deceased were identified as Kulwant Singh, 70, a resident of Jalandhar, and Ranjana, 35, of Kangra.

Ranjana was travelling in the Haryana Roadways bus and fell off the bus as its windshield broke. She fell from 80 feet as the bus hung from the bridge. She died on the spot. Mukesh Kumar, the bus driver, also fell down and suffered injuries in the legs.

The private bus rammed into the other side of the railing. One of its passengers, Kulwant Singh, was killed in the accident.

There were 50 passengers on board the Haryana Roadways bus and 40 on the private bus.

Ashok Kumar, one of the passengers of the Haryana Roadways bus, said that the driver was driving rashly despite requests from passengers to slow down.

The injured passengers are undergoing treatment at the civil hospital in Kurali, while four of them were referred to Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), Chandigarh.

Mukesh Kumar, the driver, was booked under Sections 279 and 304 of the Indian Penal Code at Kurali police station. He is undergoing treatment at the civil hospital.

