2 killed as truck plunges into gorge in J&K’s Ramban

Published on Dec 26, 2022 11:54 PM IST

Wrecked remains of the truck in Ramban on Monday. Two persons were killed during the road accident. (ANI)
ByHT Correspondent, Jammu

A driver and cleaner of a truck were killed when their vehicle skidded off the road and plunged into a gorge in Ramban district on Monday morning, said officials.

The deceased were identified as truck driver Ilyas Ahmed, 40, and Sameer Ahmed, 26, both residents of Kokernag in Anantnag.

“The truck (JK03K-3243) laden with empty LPG cylinders was on its way to Jammu from Srinagar when it rolled down a deep gorge near Battery Chashma in Ramban district on Jammu-Srinagar national highway around 5am on Monday,” said a police officer.

Soon after the incident, a rescue operation was launched by the police, quick response team (QRT) and army’s road opening party.

“However, the driver and conductor were found dead,” the officer added.

