...
...
...
Next StoryDown Arrow

2 killed, one injured after vehicle plunges into gorge in Palampur

The incident occurred late on Saturday night when the vehicle, a pickup truck, fell into the Neugal river. One of the deceased was driving the vehicle at the time. According to police, the deceased were found inside the vehicle in an injured condition.

Published on: Apr 13, 2026 03:06 am IST
By HT Correspondent, Dharamshala
Advertisement

Two persons were killed and another was injured after the vehicle they were travelling in veered off the road and plunged into a gorge near Chhid Chowk in Bandla area of Palampur in Kangra district of Himachal Pradesh, police officials said on Sunday.

Two persons were killed and another was injured after the vehicle they were travelling in veered off the road and plunged into a gorge near Chhid Chowk in Bandla area of Palampur in Kangra district of Himachal Pradesh, police officials said on Sunday.

The incident occurred late on Saturday night when the vehicle, a pickup truck, fell into the Neugal river. One of the deceased was driving the vehicle at the time. According to police, the deceased were found inside the vehicle in an injured condition. They were immediately evacuated from the scene and sent to the Community Health Centre for treatment, where they were declared brought dead.

All three youths were residents of the local Bandla area. Both bodies were taken to the hospital for a post-mortem examination. The police have registered a case at Police Station Palampur and the investigating the matter is underway to determine the cause of the accident.

Tourist dies in Dharamshala road mishap

A tourist from Rajasthan was killed and another from Haryana sustained injuries after the bike they were riding skidded off the road near Sudher village in Dharamshala, police said.

 
dharamshala palampur himachal pradesh road accident
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / 2 killed, one injured after vehicle plunges into gorge in Palampur
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / 2 killed, one injured after vehicle plunges into gorge in Palampur
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.