2 killed, one injured after vehicle plunges into gorge in Palampur

Two persons were killed and another was injured after the vehicle they were travelling in veered off the road and plunged into a gorge near Chhid Chowk in Bandla area of Palampur in Kangra district of Himachal Pradesh, police officials said on Sunday.

Two persons were killed and another was injured after the vehicle they were travelling in veered off the road and plunged into a gorge near Chhid Chowk in Bandla area of Palampur in Kangra district of Himachal Pradesh, police officials said on Sunday.

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The incident occurred late on Saturday night when the vehicle, a pickup truck, fell into the Neugal river. One of the deceased was driving the vehicle at the time. According to police, the deceased were found inside the vehicle in an injured condition. They were immediately evacuated from the scene and sent to the Community Health Centre for treatment, where they were declared brought dead.

All three youths were residents of the local Bandla area. Both bodies were taken to the hospital for a post-mortem examination. The police have registered a case at Police Station Palampur and the investigating the matter is underway to determine the cause of the accident.

Tourist dies in Dharamshala road mishap

A tourist from Rajasthan was killed and another from Haryana sustained injuries after the bike they were riding skidded off the road near Sudher village in Dharamshala, police said.

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{{^usCountry}} The mishap occurred on the Chambi–Dharamshala road. The deceased has been identified as 21-year-old Deepanshu Jaagid, while the injured has been identified as 21-year-old Kabir Saini. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The mishap occurred on the Chambi–Dharamshala road. The deceased has been identified as 21-year-old Deepanshu Jaagid, while the injured has been identified as 21-year-old Kabir Saini. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Police officials said that they had come from Jalandhar to Dharamshala and on Sunday were travelling from Dharamshala to Kareri village on a bike when the accident occurred near Sudher. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Police officials said that they had come from Jalandhar to Dharamshala and on Sunday were travelling from Dharamshala to Kareri village on a bike when the accident occurred near Sudher. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} “The bike was being driven by Deepanshu and Kabir was the pillion rider. Both were injured and taken to Zonal Hospital, Dharamshala. Deepanshu succumbed to his injuries, while Kabir is out of danger,” police said. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} “The bike was being driven by Deepanshu and Kabir was the pillion rider. Both were injured and taken to Zonal Hospital, Dharamshala. Deepanshu succumbed to his injuries, while Kabir is out of danger,” police said. {{/usCountry}}

{{^usCountry}} An FIR has been registered at Police Station Dharamshala and the family has been informed. “The body of the deceased will be handed over to the family after a post-mortem examination at ZH Dharamshala on Monday,” police added. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} An FIR has been registered at Police Station Dharamshala and the family has been informed. “The body of the deceased will be handed over to the family after a post-mortem examination at ZH Dharamshala on Monday,” police added. {{/usCountry}}

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