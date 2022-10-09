2 Lashkar associates caught in Bandipora

Jammu and Kashmir Police have arrested two associates of terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) under the Public Safety Act in north Kashmir’s Bandipora district, officials said on Sunday.

The police said the arrested associates were active in north Kashmir and in touch with their handlers in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).

“Two terror associates of the LeT, Ishafq Majeed Dar and Waseem Ah. Malik were detained under the PSA in Bandipora. Both of them were in touch with their handlers in PoK and tasked with reviving militancy in Bandipora,” a police spokesperson said.

The police said that the militant associates were given the task by their handlers across the border to mobilise youth in Bandipora for recruiting them into the LeT and to identify police and CRPF nakas in Hajin area of Bandipora along with coordinates for carrying terror attacks.

“Keeping in view their tendencies towards mobilising the youth and vitiate the peaceful atmosphere in Bandipora district, both of them were detained under the PSA,” a police statement said.

