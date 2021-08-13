2 Ludhiana residents held for hacking signboard to display insults against Capt

Two men were arrested for hacking a variable message sign board on the national highway near Libra village so that it displayed messages abusing Punjab chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh and supporting the Aam Aadmi Party on Wednesday.

The accused, Kunal Singla, a resident of New Model Town and Yogesh Puri of Maharana Pratap Nagar, assemble and install LED boards for a living. They claim that they hacked the electronic sign board for fun, but the police are probing their political affiliation and combing through their bank accounts to determine whether they had been paid to hack the board.

“On July 31, the accused went to Kasauli to install the LED board of an eatery, while returning they stopped for food at Libra village and hacked the variable message sign board using a mobile application and programmed the board to display abuses aimed at the CM, along with the slogan ‘Chahunda e Punjab, Kejriwal di Sarkar’ (Punjab wants Kejriwal to come into power),” said superintendent of police (SP, investigation) Manpreet Singh.

Commuters flagged the abusive messages being flashed on the board on August 1, following which National Highway Authority of India, Ambala, control room in-charge Dharminder Sharma lodged a complaint and a special investigation team comprising deputy superintendent of police (DSP) Rajan Parminder Singh, station house officer Sarabjit Singh, and cyber cell in charge Sandeep Kumar was formed to trace the accused.

The accused, who run their LED board business from Jammu Colony, were booked under Section 500 (defamation) of the Indian Penal Code and sections of the Information and Technology Act at the Khanna police station.