2 men rain bullets on security guard in Ludhiana

Two bike-borne men rained bullets on a security guard and left him for dead near Malakpur Bet village on Sunday morning.

The victim, Sukhwinder Singh, 40, of Gorsian Hakamrai village of Ladhowal, worked as a guard at Rajgarh Estate Township. He was on his way to work on his bike, when the assailants shot at him.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The victim’s neighbour, Harpal Singh, who rushed him to the civil hospital, said Sukhwinder Singh had double shifts on Saturday night and Sunday morning. “After his night shift Sukhwinder came home to freshen up and pack his tiffin. He was on his way to join duty at 6.30am, when two men on a red Royal Enfield bike fired at him.”

The accused fired at least six shots at Sukhwinder Singh, of which three hit the mark, casing him to fall off the bike. Assuming that he had died, the accused fled. Around 10 minutes later, an acquaintance spotted Sukhwinder Singh lying in a pool of blood, and alerted his family, who rushed him to a clinic, from where he was taken to the civil hospital.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) station house officer Rajinderpal Singh said, “Sukhwinder Singh suffered two bullet injuries on his right shoulder, and one bullet injury on his lower back. The accused had been tailing him, and opened fire on him on the Malakpur Bet- Noorpur Bet Road.”

While the family remains clueless about who may have wanted to kill Sukhwinder Singh, the SHO suspects that a personal rivalry could be behind the attack. The police have also scanned CCTVs near the spot. However, due to the thick fog, nothing was captured on camera.

A case has been registered against two unidentified accused under Sections 307 (attempt to murder), 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code and the Arms Act.