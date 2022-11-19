2 mobile phones, cigarettes seized from Amritsar jail inmates

Two mobile phones and 20 bundles of cigarettes were recovered from the possession of two inmates of the Amritsar Central jail.

The accused have been identified as Joban Singh of Kathunangal in Amritsar and Samsher Singh, alias Shera of Batala in Gurdaspur.

Both accused have been booked under various Sections of the Prisons Act at the Islamabad police station on the complaint of the jail authorities.

The first case was registered on the complaint of the assistant superintendent of the jail, Naresh Pal. He said, “On Wednesday, near the high-security zone of 8 Chakkian, Shera picked up a parcel that was thrown by someone from outside the jail. A Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) jawan tried to take the parcel from the accused, but to no avail.”

He said, “Shera came out of his cell and gave the mobile phone after inserting a SIM card to fellow prisoner Romanjit Singh. Later, Romanjit threw the mobile phone and the parcel towards barrack number 2 as instructed by Shera. The CRPF jawan had informed about the incident to the control room. When a team of our jail staff led by superintendent, security, Raja Navdeep Singh conducted a search operation of the barrack, a mobile phone and 20 bundles of cigarettes were recovered.”

Similarly, the second case was registered on the complaint of the assistant superintendent of the jail, Suraaz Muhammad. He said during a routine checking, a mobile phone with a SIM card was recovered from Joban Singh from inside the jail.

Both will be brought on a production warrant by the Amritsar city police to unravel the nexus of mobile phones and cigarette smuggling inside the jail premises.