Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / 2 mobiles recovered from Sangrur jail

2 mobiles recovered from Sangrur jail

chandigarh news
Updated on Dec 23, 2022 09:52 PM IST

Sangrur Jail authorities seized two mobile phones, two chargers, two earplugs and three charging cables from jail premises in two separate incidents on Thursday evening, officials said.

Two separate cases have been registered on Friday and we have started further investigations, the officials added. (Representational Photo)
ByHT Correspondent, Sangrur

Sangrur Jail authorities seized two mobile phones, two chargers, two earplugs and three charging cables from jail premises in two separate incidents on Thursday evening, officials said.

Two separate cases have been registered on Friday and we have started further investigations, the officials added.

In the first incident, jail authorities found a packet lying between tower number 6 and 7. Upon opening, officials recovered a mobile phone, two chargers, two charging cables and two earplugs.

The authorities registered a case under the prison act against unidentified persons at City 1 police station.

In the second incident, the jail officials recovered a mobile phone and a charging cable from two inmates, Rakesh Kumar of Dhuri and Mani Singh, a resident of Samundgarh village in Sangrur, during checking and registered case against the duo at City-1 police station on Friday.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP