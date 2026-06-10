2 more arrested in Pinjore market murder

Two more persons have been arrested in connection with the murder of Jitesh Manocha alias Kittu(42), son of a local businessman, in Pinjore’s main market over a parking dispute. The accused have been identified as Ajitpal and Gurpreet alias Honey, both residents of Pinjore.

Panchkula deputy commissioner of police (DCP) Srishti Gupta said a separate case has been registered against the accused under Section 262 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) for attempting to escape from lawful custody. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

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The two were produced before a court on Tuesday, which granted the police one-day remand.

Earlier, police had arrested four others – Manpreet Singh alias Mani of Ganeshpur Bhauria, Rohit Mehta alias Vicky of Nangal Kalka, Manish Kumar of Ratpur Colony, and Khushdeep Singh alias Deepi of Manakpur Thakurdas.

Police said Khushdeep and Manpreet tried to escape from custody while being taken to Parwanoo, Himachal Pradesh, for recovery of evidence. Near Mallah Mor on the Zirakpur-Shimla highway, the duo asked to use a washroom and, after stepping out of the vehicle, allegedly pushed the accompanying policemen and jumped towards a culvert below the highway in an attempt to flee. The police team, with the help of other personnel, immediately overpowered and recaptured them. Both accused sustained injuries to their right legs.

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{{^usCountry}} Panchkula deputy commissioner of police (DCP) Srishti Gupta said a separate case has been registered against the accused under Section 262 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) for attempting to escape from lawful custody. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Panchkula deputy commissioner of police (DCP) Srishti Gupta said a separate case has been registered against the accused under Section 262 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) for attempting to escape from lawful custody. {{/usCountry}}

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After completion of the remand period, the four accused were sent to judicial custody.