2 NIT Kurukshetra students drown in canal, bodies recovered

ByHT Correspondent, Karnal
Mar 30, 2023 12:56 AM IST

The NIT Kurukshetra students have been identified as Anubhav, a resident of Rajasthan, and Rahul Tripathi of Prayagraj of Uttar Pradesh. They were pursuing B.Tech (civil engineering) final year. Their bodies have been fished out with the help of divers.

Two students of the National Institute of Technology (NIT), Kurukshetra, drowned in a canal crossing on the outskirts of the city.

Kurukshetra University police station in-charge Mange Ram said that the incident took place on Tuesday evening when six students reportedly went near the canal.

The police said that a student slipped into the canal and another one jumped into it to save him. Soon after getting the information, officials from the institute and a police team reached the spot. The police called the NDRF teams which led the search operation for several hours and both the bodies were fished out.

The police said that the bodies have been sent to the civil hospital for the post-mortem.

Vikash Mittal, public relations officer of the NIT, Kurukshetra, said the families of the students have been informed and some of their family members have already reached.

