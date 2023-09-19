2 of Delhi among 5 held with 6-kg heroin, 7-lakh drug money

The Kapurthala police confiscated 6-kg heroin and ₹7 lakh of drug money with the arrest of five smugglers, including two Delhi-based brothers, on Monday afternoon. SSP Rajpal Singh Sandhu giving information about the seizure of heroin and drug money on Monday. (HT photo)

Accused Rahul and Atul, both brothers, who are residents of New Delhi’s Patel Garden brought the heroin consignment in a car from New Delhi and were in Kapurthala’s Subhanpur area to supply the seized heroin.

Other Punjab-based smugglers were identified as Kashmir Singh of Dogranwala village, Swaran Singh of Villa Kothi village and Amandeep Singh of Dyalpur in Kapurthala.

Senior superintendent of police Rajpal Singh Sandhu said acting on a tip-off regarding supply of heroin and exchange of drug money, the police nabbed all these smugglers near Ramidi Bridge on the national highway.

“The raiding team, under the supervision of SP (investigation) Ramninder Singh, seized 2-kg heroin and ₹1 lakh of drug money from Kashmir Singh’s car. Similarly, 2-kg heroin was recovered from Swaran’s possession, 1 kg from Amandeep and ₹6 lakh and 1-kg heroin from Atul’s possession,” said SSP Sandhu.

The SSP said a drug peddler named Sukhdev Singh, alias Sebi, of Dogranwala was the kingpin, who supplied heroin in the area after purchasing it from New Delhi.

“Rahul and Atul were in Subhanpur to hand over the supply to him, but Sukhdev sent his three accomplices to pick up the consignment and hand over the money to both the brothers,” the SSP added.

Police said raids were on to arrest kingpin Sukhdev Singh.

A case under Section 21(C), and 29 of the NDPS Act has been registered.

