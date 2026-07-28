2 pilgrims from Amritsar killed, thirteen injured after bus overturns in Bilaspur

Two people were killed and thirteen others injured after a bus carrying devotees from Punjab’s Amritsar overturned in Himachal Pradesh’s Bilaspur district, officials said on Monday.

The overturned bus in Himachal’s Bilaspur on Monday. (File)

The deceased Hitesh Kumar, 24 and Kavya, 15, were among the 35 passengers in the bus when it met with an accident around 9 pm on Sunday near Shahtalai on the Deotsidh-Shahtalai road, on the Bilaspur-Hamirpur border, officials said.

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The passengers, all Amritsar residents, were coming back from Baba Balaknath temple.

Bilaspur deputy commissioner (DC) Rahul Kumar said that the teams from the district administration, police and health department rushed to the spot and launched relief and rescue operations immediately after the incident. “Two devotees lost their lives in the accident. One died on the spot, while the other succumbed to injuries while undergoing treatment in the hospital,” he said.

Officials said that among the seriously injured, one was referred to PGIMER, Chandigarh, while two others were referred to Regional Hospital Hamirpur for advanced treatment. Some other injured persons were undergoing treatment at Civil hospital Barsar.

“Prompt medical assistance was provided to all the injured, and every possible support was extended to the affected passengers and their families. The cause of the accident is being investigated,” Kumar added.

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{{^usCountry}} Meanwhile, Bilaspur administration has provided immediate relief amounting ₹1,08,500. Financial assistance of ₹25000 each has been granted to the families of the two deceased, while the remaining amount has been distributed among the injured. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Meanwhile, Bilaspur administration has provided immediate relief amounting ₹1,08,500. Financial assistance of ₹25000 each has been granted to the families of the two deceased, while the remaining amount has been distributed among the injured. {{/usCountry}}

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