2 pilgrims killed, 30 hurt in Panchkula road mishaps

A pilgrim was killed and 30 others were injured when the Mahindra pick-up vehicle in which they were returning after paying obeisance at Mansa Devi Temple overturned at Old Panchkula light point early on Tuesday, police said.

The incident occurred around 12.30 am when an overloaded pickup truck, carrying devotees returning from Mansa Devi Temple, overturned. The pilgrims belonged to Pabhat village in Zirakpur, the police said, adding that the driver of the vehicle lost control while taking a turn at Old Panchkula.

The deceased was identified as 18-year-old Raj. According to details, he was the son of the owner of the flat where the families were residing. A family member reported that there were around 30-35 people inside the vehicle. The vehicle was not authorised for passenger transport, yet it was operating on city roads. The overcrowding is suspected to be the primary reason behind the driver losing control over the vehicle.

The injured were rushed to the Civil Hospital in Sector 6, Panchkula. Six of the critically injured were referred to the Government Medical College and Hospital in Sector 32 and Post-Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research, Chandigarh. One of the critically injured boy’s arm was reportedly amputated in the accident.

Rekha Devi, an injured pilgrim from Bihar, recalled that their vehicle suddenly overturned while taking a turn on the Zirakpur highway, causing many occupants to lose balance and fall on the road. She reported that her sons, Ram Krishan and Hare Krishan, sustained injuries.

The Sector 5 police station has started an investigation into the case. The Sector 21 police post in-charge confirmed that the driver of the vehicle, identified as Jitender, has been booked under various sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), including Sections 106 (causing death by rash or negligent acts), 125 (rash or negligent act that endangers human life or the personal safety of others), and 281 (rash driving).

In another accident, a 25-year-old man from Mohali was killed and his friend was seriously injured after a Haryana-registered SUV hit them late last night on the Kalka-Shimla highway. The incident occurred around 1.15 am near Sector 12 A while the trio was walking to Mansa Devi Temple to offer prayers.

The deceased has been identified as Gurpreet Singh (25) of Nadiala village, near Airport Road, Mohali. He worked as a decorator at weddings.

His brother, Dharambir Singh, had a narrow escape while his friend, Sahil, sustained fractures to his leg and other injuries, said their friend, Paramjit Singh.

Paramjit confirmed that the three were on foot and en route to the temple when the SUV suddenly hit them.

The Sector 14 police station house officer (SHO) stated that an FIR has been registered under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), including 125(A), 106, and 281. The police have seized the car, and its driver was also arrested.