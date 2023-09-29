: The Jammu and Kashmir Police have arrested four suspected drug peddlers, including two Punjab men and a policeman, from Kulgam and Baramulla districts and recovered contraband substances from their possession, officials said on Friday. 2 Punjab men, cop among 4 held for drug smuggling in Kashmir

A police spokesperson said that a police party from police station Qazigund in south Kashmir’s Kulgam during patrolling at Dalwach intercepted two suspicious persons carrying bags. He said that after noticing the police party, they tried to flee from the spot.

The spokesperson said that the two persons were apprehended by the party there. “During checking, officers were able to recover 19 kg of poppy straw-like contraband substance in their luggage bags,” he said.

The police identified the two as Balwinder Singh, a resident of Shairiwala in Ludhiana and Harvinder Singh, a resident of Walipor Khurad in Ludhiana in Punjab. “They have been arrested and shifted to a police station,” the spokesperson said.

In north Kashmir’s Baramulla, a police party of Police Station Boniyar intercepted two persons identified as Sajad Hussain Qureshi, a policeman and resident of Bandi in Uri and Nadeem Ahmad Awan, a resident of Gingal in Uri.

“During search, 48 grams of heroin was recovered from their possession. They have been arrested and shifted to a police station,” the spokesperson said.

Cases under relevant sections of law have been registered at respective police stations and investigation has been taken up.

Four charged under NDPS Act

Acting tough against drug peddlers, the police have booked another four ‘most wanted and notorious’ under the PIT NDPS Act in Baramulla. The accused are lodged in Central Jail Kot-balwal Jammu.

The four were identified as Muzamil Majeed Bhat alias Hashim, a resident of Mohalla Mir Sahib Old Town, Showkat Ahmad Sheikh, a resident of Umerabad, Srinagar, Hayat Ahmad Bhat, a resident of Kawoosa, Budgam & Bashir Ahmad Sheikh, a resident of Palpora, Pattan.

“They have been booked under PIT-NDPS Act after obtaining formal detention orders from the competent authority. The booked drug smugglers have been detained and subsequently lodged in Central Jail Kot-balwal Jammu,” the spokesperson said.

“Many cases are registered against these drug smugglers and they were involved in promoting drug abuse by supplying drugs to local youth of Mohura Heewan, Bandipayeen Chandoosa, Khambiyar Pattan & other areas of District Baramulla. Despite their involvement in many FIRs, they did not mend their activities and were again involved in promoting drug trade by supplying drugs to local youth,” he said.

