chandigarh news

2 Punjab soldiers killed in avalanche in Siachen

While sepoy Prabhjit Singh hailed from Hakamwala village in Mansa district, sepoy Amardeep Singh was a native of Karamgarh village in Barnala district
By HT Correspondents
PUBLISHED ON APR 27, 2021 01:17 AM IST
Two soldiers from Punjab were killed after being hit by an avalanche in Siachen glacier on Sunday.

While sepoy Prabhjit Singh hailed from Hakamwala village in Mansa district, sepoy Amardeep Singh was a native of Karamgarh village in Barnala district. Both were serving in 21 Punjab.

Prabhjit is survived by his parents and an elder brother and Amardeep by his father and a younger sister. Their mortal remains will reach their native villages from Leh on Tuesday.

Punjab chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh announced ex gratia compensation of 50 lakh, along with a government job each to the family of soldiers.

Extending his sympathies with the bereaved families, Amarinder said their utmost dedication to defend country’s unity and integrity, even putting their lives to risk would inspire their fellow soldiers to perform their duties with far more devotion and commitment.

