2 scooter-borne factory workers robbed of 5 lakh in Ludhiana

Four masked men assaulted two garment factory workers and robbed them of ₹5 lakh and their scooter in Bindra Colony on Saturday night.

The workers – Shiv Kumar, 20, a supervisor, and his co-worker Karan Parkash – were returning to the garment factory after collecting ₹5 lakh from a jeweller in Mali Ganj Chowk, when the accused intercepted them.

In his complaint, Kumar said, “We had kept the cash in the storage of the scooter, and had almost reached our factory in Bindra Colony, when four masked men, who were riding a bike and scooter, started accusing us of harassing women. As soon as we stopped our vehicle, the accused attacked us with sharp-edged weapons and drove away our scooter.”

Assistant sub-inspector Harbhajan Singh, who is investigating the case, said the victims suffered multiple injuries, and were taken to the hospital. “The robbers fled in the direction of Bindra Colony after executing the robbery. We are scanning CCTV footage to trace the accused.”

Cops suspect that the robbers had been following the workers. A case was registered under Sections 379B (snatching using force) and 34 (common intention) of the Indian Penal Code against the unidentified accused.